LACONIA — Cecile St. Gelais, 87, of Ledges Drive died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Ledgeview at the Taylor Community, surrounded by her loving family.
Cecile was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Laconia, daughter of the late Alcide and Lena (Lebel) Cormier. She worked as a hairdresser before devoting her life to caring for her home and family.
Cecile enjoyed doll-making, flower arranging and crafts of all kinds. She also enjoyed gardening and dearly loved her cats.
Cecile is survived by one son, Mark St. Gelais of Meredith; her daughter, Denise Ortakales of Laconia; nine grandchildren, Gregory St. Gelais of Ashland, Jason St. Gelais of Meredith, Nicholas Ortakales of Lynnwood, Washington, Demetrius Ortakales and Sarah Reynolds both of Laconia, Tina Kelly of East Boston, Massachusetts, Tracy Moyseowicz of Charlestown, Massachusetts, Cristin Foster of Reading, Massachusetts, and Carie St. Gelais of Sanbornton; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Stella Roux of Sebastien, Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Louis St. Gelais, and her son, David St. Gelais.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Feb. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 9 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. Committal services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information or to sign an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.