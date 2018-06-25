NORTHFIELD — Mrs. Cecile C. Lockwood, 81, formerly of Northfield, a resident of Merrimack County Nursing Home, died at Concord Hospital on June 23, 2018.
She was born in Franklin on July 14, 1936, the daughter of Gerard and Eva (Masse) Deguise.
Cecile was raised in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School. She resided in Northfield for more than 50 years.
She formerly worked at Sulloway Hosiery Mill in Franklin and later as a legal secretary for Filardo and Franks prior to retiring.
Cecile enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and baking for family.
Her husband, Earl E. Lockwood Sr., died in 2000.
Family members include her children, Brenda Lee Lockwood of Northfield, Earl E. Lockwood Jr. of Pittsfield, and Lee-Ann Gregg of Thornton; four grandchildren, Jennifer Donovan, Andrea Austin, Connor Austin, and Aiden Gregg; three great-grandchildren, Hanna Donovan and Logan Donovan, and Ana-Lynnae Heath; two brothers, Paul Deguise of Franklin and Bob Deguise of Amherst; and nieces and nephews.
Beside her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Jack Deguise.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 30, at 2 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, with an hour of visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Burial will be later in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen,
Donations in memory of Cecile may be made to American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
