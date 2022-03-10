MANCHESTER — Cecile G. Charbonneau, 96, of Manchester, died March 4, 2022 after a period of failing health.
Born in Manchester on October 2, 1925, she was the daughter of Albert and Gille (Foucault) Girouard. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
In her early years, she was a stitcher with various shoe manufacturers. Until her retirement, she worked with the Manchester School District in the Food and Nutrition Program for many years.
Devoted to her faith, Cecile was an active, longtime communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Church, where she was a life member of the St. Anne Sodality.
In their younger years, Cecile and her husband enjoyed square dancing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She devoted herself to her family and provided for them with the utmost humility, selflessness, and endurance. Cecile will be remembered for her kind and gentle ways. She will be missed immensely and held close in heart always.
She was married to her beloved husband of 50 years, Leo H. Charbonneau. He died October 20, 1999. She was also predeceased by a son, Roger Charbonneau, as well as three grandchildren, Kevin, Taylor and Jonathan.
Family members include a son, Lionel Charbonneau and his companion, Debbie Skorupski of Goffstown; two daughters, Jeanne Brissette and her husband Denis of Penacook, and Doris Theberge and her husband Daniel of Gilford; four grandchildren, Nathan, Brian, Ethan and Emily; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A calling hour will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Saint Anthony Church, 172 Belmont Street, Manchester. The funeral will follow with mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will proceed in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street is assisting the family. For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
