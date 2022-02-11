Cecile Cora (Addison) Morrill

FRANKLIN — Cecile C. Morrill, 80, a resident of Franklin since 2011, passed away at her home with her husband by her side on Monday, January 24, 2022. She was born in Franklin on January 26, 1941 the daughter of the late Olin and Lillian (Brunt) Addison.
Cecile was a graduate of Franklin High School. She worked as a Telephone Operator when she graduated from high school and went on to work in the records department at the New Hampshire State Police Headquarters in Concord until her retirement. She enjoyed taking trips in her motorhome and spending time with her husband Bob. She was also proud of her teddy bears that she made from old fur coats, and would sell them at craft fairs.
Cecile is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert B. Morrill of Franklin; her three brothers, David Addison of Salisbury, Stewart Addison of Glendale, AZ and James Addison of Queensbury, NY; and also many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Cecile will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hill.
Memorial donation in memory of Cecile may be made to the Hill Fire Department, 18 Commerce St., Hill, NH 03243.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
