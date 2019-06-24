MEREDITH — Cecelia Yopp (Cennerrazzo), age 87, of Meredith, formerly of Burlington, Massachusetts, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Yopp, loving mother of Michael Yopp and his wife, Donna, Kenneth Yopp and his wife, Janice, and David Yopp and his wife, Alyson. She was the proud grandmother of Nicolas Yopp, Stephanie Yopp, Christopher Yopp, Anthony Yopp and Richard Murphy, and great-grandmother to Nikko Yopp and Hunter Murphy.
Cecelia worked many years for the Woburn Five Savings Bank, eventually becoming vice-president of their SBLI Division and top seller of life insurance.
She loved riding her bike and was on a softball team and a bowling league.
Cecelia was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing Italian and German meals for her family.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, followed by a luncheon at Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, 93 NH-25, Meredith, NH 03253.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.