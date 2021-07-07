MOULTONBOROUGH — Cathleen “Cathy” Gail Knell, 75, passed away on Aug. 27, 2020, after a brief illness.
Cathy was born at Laconia Hospital on March 16, 1945, daughter of the late Harold E. “Ding” and Eileen F. (Pray) Martin.
Cathy graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1963 and received her nursing degree in 1965. She began her nursing career at the Laconia State School until she found her true calling as a nurse for the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, where she worked until her retirement in 2002.
Cathy is survived by her cousins Dennis A. and Jacklyn Martin of Florida, Michele Martin of Florida, Terri Martin Chance and her husband Robert of Center Harbor, Susan Martin of Laconia, Jennifer Moquin of Hooksett, Jeffrey Martin of Pelham, and Ryan Martin and his wife Kelly of Concord. Cathy is also survived by her two step-children, Robert Edson Knell and his wife Kirsten of Moultonborough, and Carol Knell of Waltham, Massachusetts. Cathy was predeceased by her loving husband Robert Elliot Knell and her brother Capt. Steven W. Martin, USMC.
Cathy was a tireless and selfless advocate for Veterans and spent her retirement supporting organizations that recognized the sacrifices of the U. S. military men and women who serve and have served.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.