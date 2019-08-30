LACONIA — Catherine “Cathy” Idella Swain Edgar, 81, of Laconia, passed away peacefully in care and comfort with the loving staff at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Aug. 27, 2019.
Cathy was born on Feb. 4, 1938, in Valley Stream, New York, the daughter of Herbert Lee Swain and Catherine Bertha Swain. Cathy married her high school sweetheart, Bill Edgar, in 1956. They were married for 60 years.
Cathy, Bill, and their family moved from Bay Shore, New York, to Gilford in 1967. She was a resident of Gilford for 50 years and moved to Laconia in 2017 when she became a resident of the St. Francis Nursing Center.
Cathy was a very loving and devoted mother to her children, as well as many others whom she cared for in her home and at the Lakes Region Day Care Center. She also worked at the Lakes Region Twin Cinema and Sundial Shop for several years. As her children matured, she started her career in banking and remained involved for 35 years, primarily at the Bank of New Hampshire, formerly Laconia Savings Bank. Cathy was always willing to lend a helping hand, even if it meant assisting a customer with balancing their checkbook after hours.
When you were invited over for dinner to Cathy’s home, you’d best have an empty stomach. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed feeding others as much as possible. Over the years, in her free time, she loved to camp, snowmobile, ride a tandem bike, dance, participate in car shows, take leisurely drives through the countryside and along the coast, go to fairs, and she especially loved a good book. If she could soak up some sun while reading, it was a plus.
She also enjoyed volunteer work and did so with the LRGH Nursery Guild, Tardif Park Association and Central NH Hospice. She was a member of the Taylor Home Board of Advocates and a Sunday school teacher. Cathy loved animals, especially dogs, and had several of them, ranging from one to 15 at a time, many being sled dogs, along with cats, horses, rabbits and guinea pigs.
We will miss her kind, caring, gentle, and unselfish ways that made everyone love her as much as she loved them. She watched over all she loved while she was here with us and will continue to do so even though we can no longer see her.
Cathy is survived by four daughters, Donna and her husband, Robert Curran, of Laconia, Debbie and her husband, Gene Brewer, of Wolfeboro, Kathryn and her husband, Michael Marden, of Laconia, and Tricia Furbish and her boyfriend, Dale McBeath, of Belmont; 10 grandchildren, Ryann, Billy, and Meagan Curran, Garrett and Matthew Brewer, Melinda Ellsworth Riley, Stacey and Joshua Ellsworth, Natasha Furbish McNutt, and Nathan Furbish; her sister, Marilyn Rowsell, of Valley Stream, New York; 11 great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, William Edgar, of Gilford, and her son-in-law, Richard Furbish Jr.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will be at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 69 Pleasant St., Laconia, on Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the family lot in Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center Road, Meredith.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Cathy’s name may be made to the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
