WOODSVILLE — Cassandra Grace Rhoads, 31, of Walnut Street, died at her home on Feb. 26, 2020.
Cassandra was born in Laconia on July 13, 1988, to Scot and Kathy (Mousette) Smith.
She was a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School.
On Oct. 10, 2010, she married Christopher Rhoads.
Cassandra worked as an LNA at the N.H. Veterans’ Home in Tilton and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
She moved from the Laconia-Bristol area to Woodsville five years ago.
Cassie opened her heart to others. She loved to laugh and make people feel good about themselves. Family was everything to Cassandra. She enjoyed going to the beach and celebrating what life had to offer with them.
Cassandra is survived by her husband, Christopher Rhoads of Woodsville; three children, McKayla, Liam, and Xavier Rhoads, all of Woodsville; her mother, Kathy M. Smith of Laconia; a sister, Lisa Smith and Richard Bixby of Bristol; two nieces, Gracey and Hannah Bixby; paternal grandfather Everett Skinner of Goffstown; and uncles, aunts, and many cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Scot A. Smith.
No public services are being planned at this time.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
