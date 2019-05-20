PLYMOUTH — Casey Joseph Berg, 44, of 543 Daniel Webster Highway, died at the Concord Hospice House, surrounded by his family, on May 14, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth on July 5, 1974, he was the son of Daniel and Evelyn (Pollock) Berg.
Casey leaves his mom of 44 years, Evelyn Ann (Pollock) Berg; a sister, Vicki Berg of Black Canyon City, Arizona; a brother, Michael Berg, and wife Tricia of Victorville, California; a sister, Valerie (Berg) Goodno, and husband Ernie; a brother, Matthew Berg of Plymouth; and nieces and nephews.
Casey enjoyed participating in programs provided by Lakes Region Community Services. He loved to the pool, bowling and going to the arcades. The staff was wonderful with him and he loved them all. Casey enjoyed being with his family, doing puzzles, Connect Four, golfing, playing in the yard and watching his favorite game shows.
There will be a Graveside Service on Friday, May 24, at 1 p.m. at the Blair Cemetery, Blair Road, Campton.
Contributions may be made to Lakes Region Community Services, PO Box 509, Laconia, NH 03247.
Dupuis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
