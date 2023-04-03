LACONIA — Carolyn R. Brown, 89, of Blueberry Lane, died Wednesday, March 22, at Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Carolyn was born on June 3, 1933, in Belmont, the daughter of the late Lawrence Muzzey and Lettie (Hagget) Muzzey.
LACONIA — Carolyn R. Brown, 89, of Blueberry Lane, died Wednesday, March 22, at Laconia Rehabilitation Center.
Carolyn was born on June 3, 1933, in Belmont, the daughter of the late Lawrence Muzzey and Lettie (Hagget) Muzzey.
Carolyn has eight families of 5th generation children. She was a member of the Friendship Grange since she was 14 years old, making her a member for 75 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards, going to yard sales, going thrift shopping, adult coloring, and spending time with her family. She worked for many years at Cormier Knitting Mills and also at Millpower.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Moulton and her husband William, Rita Donohue and her husband Albert, Gloria-Jean Gardner, and Monica Bacon and her husband Todd; her son, Alan Brown and his significant other Jennie Paquin; her brother, John Muzzey; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Wendell Brown; her brothers, Donald Muzzey and Lawrence Muzzey; her sisters, Marion Houilhan, Betty Muzzey and Gertrude Brandenburg.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated at First Baptist Church Monday, April 10, at 1 p.m., 49 Church St., Belmont.
Burial will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at South Road Cemetery, Belmont.
The family would like to thank Genesis Laconia Rehabilitation Center for all their care. Consider a donation in Carolyn’s name to the Activity Committee at Genesis Laconia Rehabilitation Center, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On which day do you predict ice-out will occur? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.