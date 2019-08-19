FRANKLIN — Carolyn L. Stoddard, 81, formerly of Franklin, died at Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Aug. 16, 2019.
She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 12, 1937, the daughter of Kenneth and Ruth (Bradford) Langfitt. Carolyn lived Bexley, Ohio, for many years and graduated from Bexley High School. She continued her education at Bethany College in West Virginia where she received a degree in journalism.
Carolyn was a reporter, photographer, and journalist at the former Franklin Telegram for several years. She lastly worked at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
Carolyn was an avid reader.
Family members include her husband, Ronald J. Stoddard of Bedford; a son, Kirby Hanson of Florida; and a daughter, Christine Acevedo and husband Frank of Lakeland, Florida; grandchild Cassie Puzo; and sister Betty-Ann Click and husband Mike, and their daughter, of Georgetown, Texas.
She was predeceased by a son, James Stoddard, in 2002.
There will be a visiting hour on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A service will follow at 11 a.m., with burial in Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Franklin Fire Dept., 59 West Bow St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
