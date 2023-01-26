Carolyn H. Desmarais, 83

Carolyn H. Desmarais, 83

CONCORD — Carolyn Hill Desmarais passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, in Concord. Kay’s caring and generous heart was present throughout her 83 years of life. She was gracious, independent, strong-willed and loved her family deeply.

Kay was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Flushing, New York, to Earle and Margaret (Carlson) Hill. She was the oldest of four children, the others being Barbara, Susan and Jeff. She graduated from Bingham (ME) High School in 1958 and Nasson College in Springvale, Maine, in 1960. She married her husband, James W. Desmarais,on June 25, 1960, and they lived in Hillsboro, for 11 years. In 1973 they moved to Plymouth, where they would spend the next 48 years raising their two boys Michael and Mark and rooting the family in the community.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.