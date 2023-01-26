Carolyn H. Desmarais, 83

CONCORD — Carolyn Hill Desmarais passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, in Concord. Kay’s caring and generous heart was present throughout her 83 years of life. She was gracious, independent, strong-willed and loved her family deeply.
Kay was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Flushing, New York, to Earle and Margaret (Carlson) Hill. She was the oldest of four children, the others being Barbara, Susan and Jeff. She graduated from Bingham (ME) High School in 1958 and Nasson College in Springvale, Maine, in 1960. She married her husband, James W. Desmarais,on June 25, 1960, and they lived in Hillsboro, for 11 years. In 1973 they moved to Plymouth, where they would spend the next 48 years raising their two boys Michael and Mark and rooting the family in the community.
In addition to working for Speare Memorial Hospital for 28 years, Kay was one of the founders of the Pemigewasset Choral Society and was an active member for almost 20 years. Kay was an avid reader, musician, athlete, and enjoyed supporting cultural and sporting events. Kay loved the Plymouth community and valued all the friendships that were developed through the public schools, university, and hospital.
Kay enjoyed summers at Moody Beach in Wells, Maine, retirement winters in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and traveling with Jim to numerous destinations around the country. Most of all Kay loved spending time with her husband of 62 years, her children, and extended family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Jim and her two boys, Michael and Mark, and her granddaughter Caroline Desmarais. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara McKittrick and Susan Melcher Clayton; and her brother, Jeff Hill. Additionally, Kay held a special place in her heart for all her nieces and nephews who all adored "Aunt Kay" immensely.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Kay at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Grappone Center, Room Salon BC, 70 Constitution Avenue in Concord, NH 03301.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Kay’s name to the Pease Public Library, 1 Russell St., Plymouth, NH 03264.
