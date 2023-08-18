Carolyn B.Temmallo, 85 

BEDFORD — Carolyn Bambina (Tamasi) Temmallo, 85, formerly of Gilford and a longtime resident of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, at Bowman Place Retirement Community. She was the adored wife of Anthony “Jim” Temmallo for an incredible 66 years. Born on April 11, 1938, in Malden, Massachusetts, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Frank Tamasi and Angelina (Graziano) Tamasi. Growing up in a close-knit Italian Catholic family in Malden, Carolyn held immense pride in her heritage.
Carolyn and Jim fell in love at first sight, meeting on a blind date to Revere Beach, when Carolyn was just 16 years old. This moment, which they can still recall, led to their marriage in 1956, which was the start of a wonderful life together. They laid down roots in Chelmsford, where they built a home in 1966 and became active members of the community.
Carolyn's roles extended beyond her home and family. She was a secretary at Byam School while raising her daughters. Her community involvement ranged from being a member of the Golden Chain Garden Club and always having a craft booth at the Fourth of July Parade, to the Garrison House Guild, PTA, Girl Scouts, Camp Fire Girls Troop and many other community roles.
Yet Carolyn's ambitions soared even higher. In the 1980s, she ventured into corporate America, joining Wang Laboratories, where she embraced the cutting edge of office automation. Her corporate training role took her across the U.S., and to various corners of the globe, including Europe and Asia. It was during this time that she realized a lifelong dream, earning a college degree from Lesley University. She continued her journey with Digital Equipment Corporation, where her career continued to be one that she always dreamed of.
However, Carolyn's ambitions did not stop at corporate success. She started her own business and founded Training Unlimited, Inc. Earning grants from the Massachusetts Department of Employment, her company reskilled unemployed workers and taught interviewing and job search skills.
Carolyn and Jim's passion for the outdoors led them to explore beaches in Maine and Cape Cod. Their beloved spot was Camden, Maine, where they honeymooned in a blizzard and enjoyed being with their lifelong friends Ken and Mary Gricus and Jack and Suzie McCormick. They often stayed at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine. A picture of them with their 1957 Chevy is still proudly displayed in the resort’s lobby.
In 2007, Carolyn and Jim retired to their dream mountain-top house in Gilford. This home became an anchor for her family. There were many gatherings for every occasion and many sleepovers with daughters and grandchildren. Embracing their surroundings, Carolyn and Jim began snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, biking and hiking. Carolyn joined the Opechee Garden Club, where she ran the Christmas House tours and used her creative touch by decorating local homes for the holidays.
Their retirement years were graced by global travel, visiting several countries each year. They were fortunate enough to share many of these trips with siblings, friends, their daughters and grandchildren. In their travels, they found a beautiful home in Punta Gorda, Florida, where family spent endless time visiting.
Carolyn's dedication to her role as a mother and grandmother was unwavering. Affectionately known as "Carol" (she never wanted to sound old, so refused a “grandma” name with her first grandchild, Lisa) and then she embraced being "Mimi." Carolyn played an instrumental role in her grandchildren's lives. She never missed a sporting event, dance recital, awards ceremony or graduation, and made each grandchild feel like they were the only one. Her commitment to education, setting goals and pursuing dreams left a legacy on her family. She instilled in her family that you could be anything you wanted to be, and to never take no for an answer. Her influence is a key factor in the incredible success of all six of her grandchildren. A skilled Italian cook, Carolyn passed down cherished family recipes, like her famous stuffed artichokes, which became a treasured holiday tradition.
Carolyn and Jim shared a life that people dream of, yet what truly shines is their love story spanning nearly seven decades. Jim was at his wife’s beck and call for her entire life, and especially in recent years. He had every quality Carolyn could have wanted in a husband. They would constantly talk about how much they loved each other and how lucky they were. Their love was visible to anyone fortunate enough to witness them together, and was felt through their last moments together.
Our family is blessed that Carolyn chronicled her life in an autobiography titled “Reflections,” a testament to her extraordinary life and the love she had, and will always have, for her family.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Anthony “Jim” Temmallo; three daughters, Linda Kalloger and Daniel of Manchester, Laura Cormier and Dave of Merrimack, and Lisa Cole and Bruce of Gilford; six grandchildren, Lisa Ward and Joe, Robert and Ryan Schweizer, and Brett, Laurissa, and Brandon Cole; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Bryce Ward. She is also survived by her sister, Elaine and Al Gillis of Meredith; and her brother, Paul and Pam Tamasi of Belvidere, Vermont.
She was predeceased by two brothers, John Tamasi and Frank Tamasi.
Carolyn’s family would like to thank the staff at Bowman Place for treating her like she was their own family member, and for continuing to provide love and support to Jim. Donations in Carolyn’s memory can be made to Bowman Place Retirement Community, Bedford, or to The Greater Lowell Regional YWCA, where Carolyn served as president of the Women in Business Program.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Road, Chelmsford, MA. Kindly gather at the church. Interment will be held privately.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Funeral Directors Paul A. Hardy Jr. and Jennifer Lebaropoulos Hardy. For online guestbook, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.