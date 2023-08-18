Carolyn B.Temmallo, 85

Carolyn B.Temmallo, 85 

BEDFORD — Carolyn Bambina (Tamasi) Temmallo, 85, formerly of Gilford and a longtime resident of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, at Bowman Place Retirement Community. She was the adored wife of Anthony “Jim” Temmallo for an incredible 66 years. Born on April 11, 1938, in Malden, Massachusetts, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Frank Tamasi and Angelina (Graziano) Tamasi. Growing up in a close-knit Italian Catholic family in Malden, Carolyn held immense pride in her heritage.

Carolyn and Jim fell in love at first sight, meeting on a blind date to Revere Beach, when Carolyn was just 16 years old. This moment, which they can still recall, led to their marriage in 1956, which was the start of a wonderful life together. They laid down roots in Chelmsford, where they built a home in 1966 and became active members of the community.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.