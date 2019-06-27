CAMPTON — Carolyn B. Smith, 83, of Campton, died June 19, 2019, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Born in Laconia on Aug. 17, 1935, she was the daughter of Sam B. and Frances J. (Ford) Clay.
Carolyn grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1953. She also attended nurse's training in Laconia.
She married Ronald C. Smith in 1954 and became a U.S. Air Force military wife. She resided in many places, including Texas, Kansas, New York, Puerto Rico, New Hampshire, and New Jersey. After retiring from the military, they moved back to Campton in 1974.
Carolyn was a long-time member of the Pemigewasset Choral Society and a volunteer for the Plymouth Area Community Closet Food Pantry. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Plymouth, and for many years baked goodies for the weekly Bingo night.
She enjoyed camping, hiking, singing, music and all things cute. She loved to cook, bake, quilt, cross-stitch and, especially, loved children and animals. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family and her fierce independence.
We will miss her sunny personality, wonderful sense of humor and easy-going nature. She will especially be missed by her beloved cat, “Kitty Kat,” as well as her grand-dogs, Racer, Dooney, and Pom Pom.
A big heartfelt thank-you to her very special friends, Lieanne, Missy and Beth.
Carolyn was predeceased in 2011 by her husband, Ronald C. Smith Sr., and her son, Ronald C. Smith Jr., who died in 2018.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Peggy A. Smith and her husband, Kenny, of Center Harbor, James F. Smith of Kodiak, Alaska, and Shari L. Margeson and her husband, Randy, of Campton; her granddaughters, Alison Condon and her husband, John, of Acton, Massachusetts, and Virginia Woods and her husband, Justin, of Laconia; two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Alexander Condon of Acton, Massachusetts; daughter-in-law Gail Smith of Maynard, Massachusetts; her sister, Ann McKnight of Milford, Massachusetts; and nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service in Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, on Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. Pastor Regina Bowler of the United Methodist Church of Plymouth, will officiate.
Celebrate Carolyn's life by hugging your special loved one, enjoying the sunshine, laughing out loud and spreading the love!
Memorial donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246, or https://nhhumane.org/donate.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
