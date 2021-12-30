LACONIA — Carolyn A. (Smith) Zayka, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, surrounded by family at her home in Laconia, NH.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Nicholas Zayka; their three daughters, Anne Kristine Onorato and husband Michael of Bolton, MA; Karen Zayka of Norwood, NY; and Kelly Wendler and husband Steven of Bolton, MA; her brother, Paul Smith of Clinton, MA; her adoring grandchildren, Bradley Spilios, Alexander Spilios, Nichole Izzo, Nicholas Favreau, Allen Favreau, Joshua Wendler, and Rachel Wendler; great-grandchildren, Jolaina, Nevaeh, Camron, Alexander Jr., Leila, Morgan, Aiden, Grace, Andrew, Angelina, Gabriella, and Beau; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
Daughter of the late Donald and Anna Mae (Gustafson) Smith, Carolyn was raised in Bolton, MA, attended Hudson High School and was a member of the first graduating class of Nashoba Regional High School, Class of 1962. In addition to raising her family, Carolyn worked in the cafeteria at the Emerson School and was a long-time election warden for the Town of Bolton. She was a woman of great faith and devout member of the First Federated Church in Hudson, MA, and Weirs United Methodist Church in Laconia, NH. Carolyn served her faith communities in various capacities, notably as a long-time Sunday School teacher, deaconess, Pioneer Girl leader, choir member, and church fair volunteer.
Carolyn and Nick enjoyed retirement years at their home on Lake Winnipesaukee, where she gracefully hosted and loved to entertain family and friends. Carolyn will be most remembered as the loving, caring, kind, and selfless matriarch of her family, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 p.m. in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, MA. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bolton.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Carolyn Zayka to: Weirs United Methodist Church, 35 Tower St., Laconia, NH 03246; or to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Rd., Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.