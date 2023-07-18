Carolyn A. McLeod, 77 

FRANKLIN — Carolyn Ann Pierce McLeod, 77, passed into the arms of Jesus after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Saturday, July 15.
She was born on Nov. 24, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Robert Cameron Smith and Beatrice Devanney Garvey of Dracut, Massachusetts. Carolyn graduated from Dracut High School in 1963 on honor roll with early release and worked for the Lowell Veterans Center. She later enrolled in the Elohim Baptist Bible Institute in Castille, New York, where she graduated with an associate degree in religious studies.
Carolyn met James McLeod at the Collinsville Union Church Youth Group in Dracut and later had a double wedding along with her identical twin sister on June 25, 1966, where she married James and remained married for 56 years until he passed away in August 2022.
Carolyn was loved by many. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a stenographer clerk for V.A. in Dracut, as a legal secretary for the Franklin Hospital, and then an administrative secretary at the Tilton Veteran’s Home before retiring in 2015. Carolyn enjoyed and loved working with the residents at the veterans home. She was a great cook, loved walks and enjoyed spending time with her twin sister, Cynthia Livie, from Dixfield, Maine.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Shawn McLeod of Hampton; and her daughter, Erin McLeod Stonis of Northfield; six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sister, Cynthia and husband James.
Her memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m., at the Trinity Baptist Church, 80 Clinton St., Concord, NH 03301, with burial services immediately following at 2 p.m., at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, State Road, Elliot, Maine 03903.
Donations in memory of Carolyn can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 (alz.org) or the Tarbin Gardens, 321 Salisbury Road, Franklin, NH 03235.
