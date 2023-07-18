Carolyn A. McLeod, 77

FRANKLIN — Carolyn Ann Pierce McLeod, 77, passed into the arms of Jesus after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Saturday, July 15.

She was born on Nov. 24, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Robert Cameron Smith and Beatrice Devanney Garvey of Dracut, Massachusetts. Carolyn graduated from Dracut High School in 1963 on honor roll with early release and worked for the Lowell Veterans Center. She later enrolled in the Elohim Baptist Bible Institute in Castille, New York, where she graduated with an associate degree in religious studies.

