FRANKLIN — Caroline "Carrie" M. Bartz, 76, of Franklin, NH, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 8, 2020, after many years of struggling health.
She was born to parents Everett and Ruby Smith, both deceased, of Center Harbor, on March 10, 1944, in Brandon, VT.
She leaves her siblings Beverly Worden of Hill, Everett Smith Jr. of Laconia, and Joanne Morrill of Bridgewater. Predeceased siblings were Madeline LaChance of New Egypt, NJ, and Juanita Judkins of Northfield.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Ernest F. Bartz of Salisbury, NH; four children, Karl E. Bartz of Concord, Neal R. Bartz of Franklin, Margo M. Bartz of McGrath, AK, and Marsha A. Letendre of Northfield; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Her family believes she has been escorted to the gates of heaven by her lifelong best friend, Alvena Mussey, ready and waiting to play their next game of Yahtzee or Rummy.
While Carrie's passion was spending time with her family, her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, particularly during their vacations at Popham Beach, ME. She and her husband were avid motorcyclists despite riding a motorcycle in the 60s and 70s was stigmatized and a woman on a motorcycle was further frowned upon by society. This never stopped her from jumping on for a ride down the Kancamagus Highway or other scenic routes with Ernie. She crafted many beautiful things such as beading, crocheting and sewing. She loved to share her knowledge and time with her best friend, sisters, daughters and granddaughter, Jacqueline. She also enjoyed flower gardening and bird watching. She always looked forward to catching up with family during Friday night dinners. If ever a friend, relative or stranger needed her, she never hesitated to help, when her health allowed her to. She raised her children to do the same by involving them in activities such as raising funds for charities like the Red Cross, UNICEF and our family church.
Donations in support of breast cancer research can be given to the Payson Center for Cancer Care at Concord Hospital, 250 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 in lieu of flowers.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no memorial services.
