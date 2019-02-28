MEREDITH — Caroline Katherine Patten, 86, died on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Golden View Healthcare, Meredith.
Caroline was born on Sept. 22, 1932, in Hartford, Vermont, the daughter of Carl Henry William and Dorothy (Jenot) Patten.
Caroline was a housekeeper for Lakes Region General Hospital. She was a soldier of the Salvation Army Corps of Laconia.
Caroline is survived by her nephew, Robert Cilley Jr., and his wife, Linda, of Laconia; three grand-nieces; two great-grand-nephews; aunts; and cousins.
There will be a Calling Hour on Thursday, March 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be in the spring in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army Laconia, PO Box 326, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
