BEDFORD — Carolee Ann (Hoyt) Hurd, age 70, of Bedford, and formerly from Meredith, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 31, 2018, after a long battle with lung disease.
She attended Inter-Lakes High School and was a resident of Meredith until 2001.
Carolee was predeceased by her husband, Howard L. Hurd, and is survived by her two daughters, Wendy L. (Hurd) Wright and her husband, Eric, of Bedford and Becky L. (Hurd) Manter and her fiancé, Walter Cammack, of Franklin; her brother, Ronald Chase Jr. of Meredith; her sister, Barbara Furst of Meredith; and her brother, Roy Chase of New Hampton. Carolee was a loving Nana to her four grandchildren, Kelsey Fields of Wilmot, Dillon Wright of Bedford, and Alex and Nathan Cammack of Franklin. Already missing her is her rescue dog, Sydney, a devoted companion until the end. Carolee is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
While her family is grieving, they know she is finally at peace with the Lord and has joined Howard, the love of her life.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal services. Mayhew Funeral Home of Meredith will be assisting the family with the arrangements for a spring burial.
Carolee asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Rescue League (www.rescueleague.org) of Bedford in her honor.
