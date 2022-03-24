Carole R. Donovan, 84

DEDHAM, Mass. — Carole Ruth (Hastry) Donovan, 84, of Dedham, MA, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022.
Carole was born on December 20, 1937 in Dorchester and was the youngest daughter of the late Stephen and Ruth Hastry. She grew up in Mattapan and graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester. Throughout her life she enjoyed summers at Manomet Beach with her family and neighborhood friends. She worked for the Boston Herald Traveler newspaper, Dedham Public School Food Service, and the Dedham Pool under the Parks and Recreation division. Carole was also a devoted parishioner at St. Anne’s Church in Readville and St. Bonaventure’s Church in Manomet.
Carole’s favorite pastimes were swimming in the ocean, candlepin league bowling, playing cribbage and coaching softball. She especially took pride in attending sporting events, dance recitals and plays of her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and children of her dearest friends. Carole found much happiness when watching others playing their favorite sport, dancing, singing, or performing on stage.
Carole is predeceased by her cherished sister and brothers, Martha Therrien, Robert Hastry and David Hastry; beloved companion Howard Bamforth; and longtime family friend Raymond Fahey.
Those remaining to honor and remember her are daughter, Lynne Donovan of Hyannis, MA; sons, Jack Donovan and his wife Vicki of Belmont, NH, Stephen Donovan and his wife Terri of Moorestown, NJ, Bill Donovan and his wife Kelly of Ellicott City, MD; brother, Richard Hastry and his wife Helen of Franklin, MA; and former husband, John Donovan of Chestnut Hill, MA. Nana lovingly leaves behind her eight grandchildren, Marissa and her husband Joe SantaBarbara, Brett, Gabrielle, Kelsie, Michaela, Erin, Sean and Ella Donovan; and her great-granddaughter, Olivia SantaBarbara. Carole adored her extended Bamforth family, Louise and her husband Jeff, and sons Tommy and Timmy; as well as her many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure’s Catholic Church at 803 State Road (Rte. 3A) in Plymouth, MA, on Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. Due to the observance of Holy Week, please refrain from sending flowers to the church.
In memory of Carole donations can be made to the following charities, which she also contributed to: The Dedham Food Pantry, St. Jude’s Hospital and the Disabled Veteran’s Organization.
