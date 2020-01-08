LACONIA — Carole M. Ouellette, 85, died on Jan. 7, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Born in Lewiston, Maine, on April 4, 1934, she was the daughter of Walter and Gertrude (Hilton) Matthews and attended grade school in Lewiston and graduated from high school in Canada.
Carole was a longtime resident of the Dover-Durham area prior to moving to Laconia in 1995. She was a former secretary with the Dover School Department, Garrison School.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Raymond Ouellette, and a brother, Michael Matthews, both of Laconia; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings Constance Hood, Edward Matthews, and Walter Matthews Jr.
Services are being planned for the spring. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Avenue, Dover.
Memorials in her name may be made to Woodman Institute Museum, PO Box 1916, Dover, NH 03821; or Pope Humane Society (Cocheco Valley), 221 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.