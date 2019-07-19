LACONIA — Carole F. Fellows, 81, of Belmont, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Carole was born on July 6, 1938, in Concord, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Bourne) Roers. She worked many jobs but retired from New Hampshire Ball Bearing.
Carole loved to play bingo and watch the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Carole is survived by her daughter, Karen Fellows, and her husband, Dan Dearborn; grandson Jamison “Jamie” Fellows and his wife, Carole; granddaughter Jenny Fecteau; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Hanna.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Katherine Fecteau; her brother, Robert Roers; and her sister, Beverly Hildreth.
There will be no calling hours.
A private burial will take place at Bayside Cemetery.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
