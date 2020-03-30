LACONIA — Carole Anne Guyotte, 76, ended one journey to begin another on March 22, 2020, with her family by her side, at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia. She spread her wings and went to a better place, but will always remain in our hearts.
Carole was born in New Durham on June 23, 1943, to the late Caroll Aiken and Margueritte (Truchon) White.
Carole worked at St. Francis Home, Laconia.
Her favorite pastimes were playing cards with family and friends and making puzzles.
Carole is survived by a son, Allen Davis, and his wife, Debbie, of Richmond, Virginia; six daughters, Leslie Florence and her husband, Edward, of Tilton, Debbie Bartz and her husband, Christopher, of Franklin, Wendy Bedard and her husband, Brian, of Belmont, Jane Davis and her husband, Dwayne Lebraney, of Franklin, Jody Davis and her husband, Russ Sweeney, of Franklin, and Kathleen Labrecque and her husband, Brian, of Laconia; two sisters, Patricia Frost of Andover and Frances Hyslop of New Durham; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Carole was predeceased by two sons, Raymond Trottier and Robert Peavey; a granddaughter, Jennifer Wilson; a grandson, Christopher Guyotte; a sister, Priscilla Wolfe; and a brother, Leslie Tilton.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, using the Carriage House Entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view online memorials, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
