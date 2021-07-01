GILFORD — Carole Ann Davis, 85; Mom, Grammy, Meme, Aunt, Sister, and friend to many, left this world with her family beside her on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The family would like to thank the staff of Concord Hospital-Laconia, and the Alpine Medical Center, for taking such good care of Carole during her short courageous battle with dementia.
Carole was born to Clifford S. White Sr. and Theresa (Vandell) White, in Laconia, NH, on May 26, 1936.
She went on to graduate from Laconia High School in 1954. After high school she joined the U.S Navy where she met James W. Davis Sr. They married in 1956 and went on to have three children, James Jr., Patti, and Steve. She was honorably discharged to raise her family. She moved to Laconia to raise her three children after James Sr. passed away.
Carole started her career at Cantin Chevrolet in Laconia and spent 40 years working her way up to Office Manager. During her time at Cantin, she earned the nickname of “Sarge,” and is still fondly remembered as such. She retired from Cantins in 1998. In addition to working at Cantins, when her kids were younger, she did the bookings for Tardiff Park Clubhouse in Laconia.
Carole proudly belonged, and was very dedicated to Emblem Club #80 in Laconia, holding many offices before working her way to State President in 1989, and Past President in 1993. She very much enjoyed attending the conventions every year, her favorite being at the Red Jacket Inn, North Conway, NH. The Emblem Club donated to many charities and was one of the first to donate to the Lakes Region Scholarship Fund. After The Emblem Club disbanded a few years ago, the few members that were left stayed in contact and had monthly dinners that Carole looked forward to attending. Marilyn Dunn, Joyce Constant, Cecile Campbell, Sally Hibbard, and Murial Stinson were all woman that belonged to the past presidents Club and remained friends.
In the earlier years Carole took special camping trips with her children and her parents. Every summer was spent at Wild Acres Campground in Old Orchard Beach, ME, with Papa White towing the camper. There were bonfires and trips to Pine Point to get lobsters…memories our family will never forget.
When Carole had spare time, she loved to read, mostly westerns and some mysteries. You could also catch her watching a war movie or a mystery with Tom Selleck or Chuck Norris. She often mentioned how they could park their shoes at her door anytime!
Carole had a talent to crochet, making squares and turning them into many things, including baby blankets for her grandchildren. She loved her family and especially enjoyed family gatherings where she always said, “I’m here for the food!” and made a beeline for the buffet!
Carole had some of the funniest, quirkiest sayings, most of which can’t be printed! She was a very strong person with even stronger convictions in things she believed in. You always knew where you stood with her.
Carole loved her cats; they were her world. From Babe, to Pinkie, Tobey and Daisy Mae, each cat held a special place in her heart. Baby Kitty is the last of her fur-babies and has found his forever home with her friend and someone who was there to help whenever needed, former daughter-in-law, Linda Clairmont-Davis, and was comforted knowing he would be well taken care of.
Carole loved her grandchildren. Her first granddaughter, Kristina, said Meme Davis was her driving force, igniting a fire into her to succeed. She was always there pushing Kristina to be better. For 20 years Kristina gave back to the Lakes Region what Meme gave her as a young girl. Meme cut out every newspaper article from Kristina’s career, highlighting names and details of what was most important. Meme always reminded Kristina to stay true to who she was and to never do anything halfway. She will always live on in everything Kristina does and will continue to do.
Carole is survived by her children, James W. Davis Jr. and finance’ Barbara Taylor of Venice, FL, and Patricia Davis-Gavell of Laconia; her grandchildren, Kristina Eddy and her husband Michael of Bedford, Stephanie Davis, of Wolfeboro, April Gurghian and her husband Claude of Macomb, MI, Anthony Gavell and fiancé Shelby Goffof Rose City, MI, Brytnee Gavell and fiancé Beau Huntoon of Sanbornton, and Ryan Davis of Belmont. Carole is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nick and Ryan Sasseville, Noah and Lylli Eddy, Brianna Gurghian, Jaymes Gavell, Aubree Gavell, Annabelle and Jaxson Huntoon, Dylan and Adrianna Laflower and Conner Valton; and by one great-great granddaughter, Luna Amara Spooner. She is also leaves behind her brother, Clifford S. White Jr. and his wife Henriette (Da) of SC, and three nieces, Tina Goss and her husband Glenn of Laconia, Peggie White of SC, and Cindy Lopez and her husband Dean of California. In addition to her parents, Carole was predeceased by her youngest son, Robert Steven Davis.
It is Carole’s wish that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
