MEREDITH — Carol Lamper passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020.
Carol was born in Berlin in November 1945. She grew up in Lancaster where she moved with her family as a small child. Carol has been a resident of Meredith for more than 40 years.
Carol attended New Hampshire College in Manchester, where she received a certificate in Secretarial Studies.
Carol worked for the Inter-Lakes School District for more than 20 years, in numerous roles, both as a teacher’s aide and assistant librarian, until she retired from her role as the office administrator of Inter-Lakes High School in 2011.
In her retirement years, Carol enjoyed spending time with her children and her granddaughters, and traveling as often as possible. Carol was a lover of all things to do with the lake, and spent time on Ossipee Lake for nearly 40 years, and later in life enjoyed Lake Winnipesaukee and the surrounding lakes whenever possible. She was also an avid reader, and a strident fan of British literature and television.
Most of all, Carol was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She was predeceased by her parents, Maurice Webber Lee and Madeline Blackburn Lee, and her husband, William James Lamper.
She is survived by her brother, David M. Lee of Winter Haven, Florida; her daughter, Debra Lamper of Meredith; and her son, Mark Lamper of Concord; as well as two beloved granddaughters, and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Carol has asked that you make a donation to the New Hampshire Humane Society in her honor: www.nhhumane.org.
