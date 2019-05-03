ATKINSON — Carol J. Wheeler, 80, of Atkinson, passed away on May 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Carol was born May 18, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Donald and Stella (Reid) LeShane.
Carol was a strong, loving woman who enjoyed cats, painting, and visiting the Boston Gardens. She retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Boston, Massachusetts.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ronald Wheeler Sr., and their three children, Debra Murphy and husband Thomas of Belmont, Ronald Wheeler Jr. and wife Jennifer of West Warwick, Rhode Island, and Wendy Schofield (Wheeler) and fiancé Wayne Freedman of Lowell, Massachusetts. Carol also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Carol is also survived by her six siblings, Irene LeShane, June Zolezzi, Donald LeShane, Ronald LeShane, Linda Magnusson and Lillian Wheeler, all of whom she loved dearly. Her family, friends and faith meant the world to her.
Funeral Services will be at the First Baptist Church of Reading, 45 Woburn St., Reading, Massachusetts, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Burial to follow at Atkinson Cemetery, Atkinson, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Carol’s memory may be made to the MGH Nurses Fund, Massachusetts General Hospital, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101, or online at giving.massgeneral.org.
For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, Reading, Massachusetts.
