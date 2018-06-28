LACONIA — Carol Ann Hopkins, 78, of Belvidere Street, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, after a lengthy illness.
Carol was born in Laconia on Oct. 24, 1939, to Dr. Elwood J. Hammond and Agnes W. Hammond. She was a graduate of Laconia High School and Mount Ida College, Newton, Massachusetts.
Carol was a homemaker and worked for the Laconia School District, retiring in 1996.
Carol is survived by her husband, Charles O. Hopkins, of Laconia; three children, Scott K. Hopkins and wife Dianne of Edgewater, Florida, Ross C. Hopkins and wife Allyson of Lexington, Massachusetts, and Jane L. Hopkins and her husband, Ernest Goodwin, of Gilford; and four grandchildren, Alyssa Hopkins, Abigail O’Connor, Mitchell Hopkins and Sarah Hopkins.
A private burial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Jack Byrnes Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
