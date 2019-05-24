LACONIA — Carol Crane (Smith) Blixt, 91, of Endicott Street East, passed away quietly, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Carol was born on Oct. 22, 1927, in Glen Rock, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Sidney S. Smith and Marion C. (Morehead) Smith.
In 1947, property was purchased in Laconia/Gilford and became Smitholm Cottages. Carol moved here permanently in 1952 to assist in the building and running of Smitholm. Carol took over proprietorship in 1970.
Along with Smitholm Cottages, Carol is well-known for Piche’s Ski & Sport Shop selling clothing and apparel and Tarlson’s Arcade in The Weirs selling swimwear. Carol loved photography and chronicled many of her family and friends' lives.
Carol is survived by her three children, Barry C. Blixt of Golden Valley, Arizona, Sharon C. Morin and her husband, Michael, of Gilford, and Caren C. Brouse and her husband, Scott, of Bluemont, Virginia; grandchildren Jennifer Tefft of Whitingham, Vermont, Barry C. Blixt II of Colchester, Vermont, Leslie Morin of Portsmouth, and Madeleine Brouse of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and her loving dog, Sandy. She rescued many other dogs and cats.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by the father of her children, William Blixt.
Carol will be missed by the many lives she touched throughout her 91 years.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, at Smitholm. Call Caren Brouse for information at 540-539-9436.
Burial will be in the spring in the family plot at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Carol’s name to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
