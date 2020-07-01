CENTER HARBOR — Carol Crane, 73, long-time resident of Center Harbor, NH, and current resident of Hudson, NH, passed away Monday, June 29, at home, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Carol was born in Petaluma, CA, the daughter of Robert and Arlene Dwight. In her younger years, Carol was a champion roller figure-skater in California and skated in the Rose Parade.
As a mother, Carol was a very active member of her community. She led the Center Harbor Parks and Rec department, co-coached her children’s sports teams, volunteered as a 4-H leader and helped so many who struggled with alcoholism and addiction as a mentor in AA. She was an animal lover who always had a home for a furry friend in need.
Carol was a brilliantly talented artist and crafter who enjoyed quilting, painting and making furniture. She could do just about anything she set her mind to. She loved spending time with her family and friends and always looked forward to attending and participating in the annual Sandwich Fair.
She is survived by her children, Dean Crane and his wife Lynn Crane of Berlin, NH, Christine (Crane) Caprio and her husband Frank Caprio of Hudson, NH, Megan Crane of Gilford, NH; sister Lovetta Simpson of San Antonio, TX; brother Robert Dwight of CA; and four grandchildren, Mason, Henry, Ben, and Katie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her son Roger Crane.
A socially-distanced service for Carol will be held on Saturday, July 11, at the Moultonborough Function Hall (formerly Moultonborough Lions Club) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For More information about the service, and other ways we are remembering Carol, please visit https://carolncrane.wordpress.com/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.