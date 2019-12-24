GILMANTON — Carol Althea (Maskell) Small of Gilmanton died on Nov. 27, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1934, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Edna Leone (Freda) Maskell and Guy Garfield Maskell.
She was married to Norman R. Small for 65 years.
At a young age, Carol moved with her family to Melrose, Massachusetts, where she grew up. She met her husband, Norman, at age 4 in Sunday school. They were married at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church.
After a brief time living in Everett, Massachusetts, and then Melrose, Massachusetts, they moved to Wakefield, Massachusetts, where they built a home and raised their family. They moved to Gilmanton in 1987.
Carol graduated from Melrose High School at age 17 and subsequently graduated from secretarial school. Before beginning her life’s work as a wife, mother, and also grandmother and great-grandmother, Carol worked for two years at State Street Bank in Boston. Carol was a professional soprano soloist, singing in churches and for choral societies throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She had an uncommonly beautiful soprano voice. She was also a fine pianist.
After moving to Gilmanton, Carol became vice-president of her husband’s company, Northeast Industrial Sales. They worked together until Norman’s retirement.
She enjoyed spending time with her family at their summer home on Newfound Lake.
Carol is survived by her husband, Norman R. Small; their son, the Reverend Steven A. Small, and his wife, Kelley; four grandchildren, Christie Plummer Goodwin and her husband, Nathaniel, Andrew Plummer and his wife, Kimberly, children of her deceased daughter, Carolyn Small Plummer and her husband, the Rev. Donald W. Plummer. Grandchildren also include Katharine Small Oikle and her husband, Heath, and Abigail Small Borchelt and her husband, Ethan, children of their son, Steven, and his wife, Kelley. Norman and Carol have seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brothers, John Maskell and Harry Maskell; and her daughter, Carolyn Small Plummer.
There will be a memorial service of worship celebrating Christ’s resurrection, the Christian Hope and Carol’s life, at the First Congregational Church in Pittsfield on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Fund of the First Congregational Church, 24 Main St., Pittsfield, NH 03263.
