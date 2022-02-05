GILFORD — Carol A. Tarrant , 77, a 36-year resident of Gilford, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, January 10, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Virginia M. (Wilson) Tarrant. Carol was born and raised in Lynn, MA, where she previously worked as an assistant branch manager with Eastern Bank. Carol and her mother also had a thriving arts and crafts business, The Crafty Mice, and enjoyed selling their unique pieces at craft shows throughout New England.
Carol is survived by her brother, Lester Tarrant and his wife Cheryl of Port Saint Lucie, FL, nieces Shannon and Danielle Tarrant of Boynton Beach, FL, sister-in-law, Diana Tarrant of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and several close cousins. She was the sister of the late Edward W. Tarrant.
Carol enjoyed an active social life and leaves behind many dear friends in Gunstock Acres, Lake Shore Park, and throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
