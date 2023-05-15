Carol A. Robinson, 54

LACONIA — Carol Ann Robinson, 54, of Apple Ridge Road, passed away on Thursday, May 11, at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
She was born on July 11, 1968, in Laconia, the daughter of Ronald and Mabel (Gould) Robinson.
Carol was known as a social butterfly and made famous greeting cards.
Carol is survived by her brother, Dale Robinson; sister, Wanita Maxham; niece, Heather Lounsbury; nephews, Michael Maxham, Brandon Maxham, and Nick Robinson; great-nephews, Preston Daub and Logan Lounsbury; great-nieces, Madelyn Lounsbury and Olivia Robinson; and special friends. Terri Archambeault, Tammy Abbott, and Amanda Boyce. She was predeceased by her parents.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
Carol will be buried with her mother. Burial will immediately follow the calling hours at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Ridge and Lakes Region Community Services Council for their loving care and kindness towards Carol.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
