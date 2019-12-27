ALEXANDRIA — Carol A. Raymond, fondly known as “The Deli Lady”, 78, died on Dec. 26, 2019, after a period of declining health.
She was born Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Herbert and Agnes (Gordon) Legacy. Carol was a longtime resident of Haverhill, Massachusetts, until moving to the Newfound Area in 1982.
After moving to New Hampshire, Carol and her family were home care providers for individuals with disabilities. Together with her late husband, Gerard, they worked to ensure that each individual felt a part of the Raymond family. Carol also worked outside the home in the deli department of Cricenti’s and Shop’n Save markets in Bristol.
For many years, Carol spent her free time working on embroidery and ceramics. But her biggest love was her family.
Survivors include children Lisa (Mike) Young of Acton, Maine; Jonathan Raymond of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Jeffery (Cassandra) Raymond of Plaistow; Christine (Randy) Rhude of Alexandria; Kim (Thomas) Silva of Derry; two brothers, Joseph Colella of Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Gerry Colella of Seabrook; a sister, Sharon Joyce of Salisbury, Massachusetts; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special lady, Claudia Beltram, whom she considered to be family.
She was predeceased by one son, Gerard Raymond Jr., and a sister, Mary Lacome.
There will be a memorial mass on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol.
Interment will be in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Alexandria.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Community Services, 24 Pleasant St., Bristol, NH 03222; or Grafton County Senior Services Council, 10 Campbell St., Lebanon, NH 03766, with the note to be used for Newfound Area Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
