TILTON — Carol Ann (Dearborn) Martin, 69, passed away at her home in Tilton, NH on Monday, May 11, 2020, with her loved ones by her side, after a long and brave battle with cancer.
Carol was born in Laconia, NH, on December 15, 1950, to the late Orman and Hendrika (Sliva) Bean. She grew up in Laconia with her two sisters and two brothers, meeting her late husband, James (Jim) Dearborn Sr. in 1971. Carol and Jim were eventually married in 1977, until Jim succumbed to illness in 2002.
Carol worked for many years at Metz Electronics, becoming the first ever recipient of their Employee of the Year Award. She later worked for Aavid Thermalloy until retirement, when she then pursued a number of other jobs until finally finding her perfect fit as a taxi cab driver. Those who knew Carol knew she had a knack for keeping a conversation going, and was an absolute social butterfly. Driving the taxi was a perfect job for Carol, as she always had someone to talk to.
Carol had a love for many things in life including baking, scratch tickets and most of all, her family and friends. She was a dedicated friend to many and amazed those around her with her ability to genuinely keep up with so many peoples’ lives. She enjoyed baking for all of her family and friends, and her pumpkin whoopie pies will truly be missed.
Carol’s last wish was to marry her husband, Everett Martin, in front of those she loved. Although she could not make it to that ceremony day, Carol and Everett were married on April 20, 2020, fulfilling her last wish to express her unyielding love to him.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Everett Martin; her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Raymond Paul Jr.; her son, James Dearborn Jr.; and her youngest sister, Charlene Houle and her life partner Nick Sangillo. Carol had 7 grandchildren who she cherished dearly; David Paul, Casey Paul, James Dearborn, Skylar Paul, Zachary Dearborn, Riley Paul, and Jillisianna Paul, as well as 4 great-grand children, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, father, and first husband, Carol is predeceased by her sister, Cheryl Bean and her two brothers, Steven and Norman Bean.
The family would like to thank the Franklin VNA Hospice for all of their support, guidance and wonderful care for Carol and her family during her difficult journey.
Services will be held at a later date.
Please be kind to everyone, as Carol always believed this will bring you good luck!
In lieu of flowers, please buy a scratch ticket for you and a friend, she would have loved to see you all win!!!
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view online memorials go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
