BELMONT — Carol A. Gray, 83 of Timothy Drive, surrounded by the love of her family, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Carol was born July 23, 1937 in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick W. Jr. and Marie (Paganini) Fox. Her family moved from Richmond Hill, NY to Massapequa, NY in her childhood. She graduated from Amityville Memorial High School, Amityville, NY, in 1955. She received her Nursing Diploma from Kings County Hospital School of Nursing, Brooklyn, NY, in 1958. Carol worked as a Registered Professional Nurse at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital, East Patchogue, NY, from 1958-1972, Bloomfield Convalescent Home, Bloomfield, CT, as well as a substitute nurse in the Bloomfield School System from 1972-1984, and Genesis HealthCare Laconia Center, NH from 1984 until her retirement in 2003.
Carol enjoyed family time on the waters and beaches of Long Island, skiing in the Adirondacks, camping in the Berkshires, boating on Lake Winnisquam, holidays and anytime to be together. She enjoyed getting together with friends on cruises to the Bahama’s, sailing the Caribbean, happy hour, cookouts, lunches/dinners and catching up after a winter in Florida over coffee and a muffin. Carol was a great cook and enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, square dancing and was an avid reader. Carol volunteered many hours to church organizations and fundraisers, her children’s activities and as an EMT for the Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance Association.
Carol is survived by a son, Richard Gray and his best friend MaryJeanne; two daughters, Karen French and her husband, Gary, and Patricia Forster and her husband, Ronald; four grandchildren, Sarah, Christopher, William and Emma; two great-grandchildren, Melodie and Teagan; three sisters Phyllis, Kathleen and Susan; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Richard (Dick) Gray in 2018.
Carol’s Family would like to thank the Lakeport Staff and Laconia Center for their loving and compassionate care over the past four years.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests donations in Carol’s name be made to associations supporting Alzheimer’s research.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
