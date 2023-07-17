Carol A. Gigerenzer, 82

MOULTONBOROUGH — Carol Ann Gigerenzer passed away unexpectedly at the age of 82, on Monday, July 3. She was the vibrant, loving and devoted wife of 55 years to her husband Horst Gigerenzer.
Carol was born in Manchester, Connecticut, on June 21, 1941, the daughter of Adolfo and Satina (Saimond) Giorgetti.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Horst Gigerenzer of Moultonborough; her brother, Richard Giorgetti and his wife Janice of South Windsor, Connecticut; her niece, Cristine Goodin and husband Jimmy of Ellington, Connecticut, and daughters Chloe and Emily; nephew, Mark Giorgetti, and wife Leslie, and son Miles and daughter Stella of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and many dear friends.
Carol had an outgoing and happy personality that brought joy and light to everyone she met. She was a devoted Catholic and lived a Christian life of caring and kindness.
From when she was a child, her dream was to teach. She accomplished that goal by graduating from Central Connecticut State College with a bachelor of science (1963) degree in teaching, followed by post graduate work at Boston University, graduating with a master of education degree in 1965 with high honors.
Her teaching career was a happy and productive one, teaching primarily fourth and sometimes fifth graders in Connecticu Maine and New Hampshire. She was loved by her students and affectionately known as "Mrs. G" and respected by their parents.
She loved animals, throughout her life having lived with Brandy (golden retriever), Barney, Bentley and Bear (all cocker spaniels), which were very much part of the Gigerenzer family.
Carol was an avid traveler even before she met her husband Horst, traveling to Italy (contacting relatives) and exploring much of Europe (Germany, France and England). After marriage in 1968, Carol continued to travel with her husband many times to Germany, where Horst was born, and exploring the Alps of Switzerland and Austria. Other exotic and adventurous travel destinations were in the South Pacific (Hawaii, Easter and Pitcairn Islands), Peru, Alaska and more recently, Sicily.
Closer to home in Moultonborough, Carol was active in the Northwood Ladies Group where she socialized and had made many friends over the years, participating in their luncheons and events. She was also a member of the Winnipesaukee Wellness Center for fitness activities and wellbeing.
Carol will be missed tremendously by all whose lives she touched especially her bereaved husband and immediate family, and the many friends she made throughout her life. May her spirit rest in peace and never be forgotten.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 21, at 10 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, NH 03253.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m., at Shannon Cemetery, 568 Governor Wentworth Hwy, Route 109, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
