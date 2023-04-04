FRANKLIN — Carol A. Burdick, 80, a Franklin resident for many years, died at the Merrimack County Home on April 2. She was born at home in the middle of a snowstorm in Springfield on Feb. 18, 1943, daughter of Marion and Norman Macie Sr.
She leaves her five children; a son, Robert Burdick Sr. and wife Nancy; a daughter, Barbara Patten; sons, William Burdick and Ernest Burdick III and wife Judy; a daughter, Bonnie Clark and husband Frank Clark Sr.; She also leaves 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Burdick Jr. in 2018; a grandson and great-grandson.
Carol and Ernest married on April 27, 1963, they created many memories together including: building a log cabin in Franklin and wintering in Florida, where she was a member of the Red Hat Society. Carol and Ernest lived to love each other which brings great comfort to the family knowing they have been reunited.
Carol enjoyed baking cookies, playing scrabble, embroidering, especially baby quilts for her great-grandchildren, spending time outside, camping, sharing stories of growing up on the farm riding cows and learning to drive the tractors.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, April 6, at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook on Friday, April 7 at noon.
Donations in memory of Carol Burdick may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, 19 Rescue Road, Franklin NH 03235, as she loved her cats and many Boston Terriers.
