FRANKLIN — Carol A. Burdick, 80, a Franklin resident for many years, died at the Merrimack County Home on April 2. She was born at home in the middle of a snowstorm in Springfield on Feb. 18, 1943, daughter of Marion and Norman Macie Sr.

She leaves her five children; a son, Robert Burdick Sr. and wife Nancy; a daughter, Barbara Patten; sons, William Burdick and Ernest Burdick III and wife Judy; a daughter, Bonnie Clark and husband Frank Clark Sr.; She also leaves 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Burdick Jr. in 2018; a grandson and great-grandson.

