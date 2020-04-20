Carol A. Arel

Carol Ann Arel, loving wife and mother passed away on April 18, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Carol was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts to the late Helen Cassidy, and moved to Portsmouth, NH where she met her husband of 37 years, David R. Arel. Their life journey took them to New York and Greenwich, CT before returning home to New Hampshire.
She is survived by her husband, son Keith Arel of Concord, sister Vanessa Sullivan of Portsmouth, and brothers Richard and Shawn of Rochester.
