Carlton R. Antrim "Bob," 84, passed away at home on May 25, after a period of declining health. Born July 22, 1938, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he was the eldest son of the late Carl R. and Beverly (Bowers) Antrim. He was a man whose bark was way bigger than his bite. He was a kind-hearted soul that was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.

Bob loved being outside, fishing, tending to his gardens, snow blowing (yes, snow blowing) and NEVER needed a reason for a Bob style BBQ. He liked watching his westerns, listening to his country music and watching his beloved Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was active for many years at the Franklin Elks Lodge.

