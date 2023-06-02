Carlton R. Antrim "Bob," 84, passed away at home on May 25, after a period of declining health. Born July 22, 1938, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he was the eldest son of the late Carl R. and Beverly (Bowers) Antrim. He was a man whose bark was way bigger than his bite. He was a kind-hearted soul that was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
Bob loved being outside, fishing, tending to his gardens, snow blowing (yes, snow blowing) and NEVER needed a reason for a Bob style BBQ. He liked watching his westerns, listening to his country music and watching his beloved Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was active for many years at the Franklin Elks Lodge.
Bob worked for many years at the former Allied Leather Tannery in Penacook, prior to its closing. He then worked various jobs, leading him to Freudenberg where he worked for 22 years, as a press operator, until his retirement in 2015.
He leaves behind his loving wife, best friend and soulmate of 31 years, Maria C. (Tilton) Antrim; his son, Erik Antrim and significant other, Angela Lucier of Loudon; his daughters, Krissy Lucier and husband Chris of Concord; Kimberly Camire and her husband, Dickie of Penacook; stepsons, Paul Mack and his wife Melissa of Northfield, who were always there to lend a hand, no questions asked, and Greg Mack and his wife, Mary of Fayetville, Arizona; stepdaughter, Kelly Thibeault and her husband, Normand of Concord; and oh so many other children; two brothers, Gary Antrim of Reading, Pennsylvania, Richard Antrim and his wife Michele of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Beverly Bitting and her husband, Paul and Kathleen Reichelderfer and her husband, Arthur both of Allentown, Pennsylvania; precious granddaughters, Misty Mack of Tilton, who he had a very special bond with, Brianna Antrim of Campton, and Lydia Phelps of Concord; his beloved dog, Nina; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Carol Greenwalt in 1987 and Judith Brubaker in 2020, and his previous wife, Lisette "Liz" Antrim in 1988.
At Bob’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
