TILTON — Mr. Carlton C. Ham, 76, of Tilton, formerly of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2020.
Born Oct. 17, 1943, in Medford, Massachusetts, Carlton was the only son of the late Clayton S. and Isabelle M. (Kimball) Ham. He was raised and educated in Thornton, and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Carlton was a graduate of Burdett College and later attended the New England Institute of Applied Arts & Sciences, where he obtained his degree in Funeral Service. He became a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer in the State of New Hampshire on Nov. 5, 1979.
In earlier years, he was employed as a manager for J.J. Newbury Co., working throughout the country and ending out of Littleton in 1973-1974.
From March 1981 until his retirement in 2018, Carlton and his wife, Mary, owned and operated the H.L. Young & Company Memorial Home in Franklin. He also served as past president of the New Hampshire Funeral Directors Association.
He was an active member of the Franklin Rotary Club and a past member of the Baptist Church of Franklin.
Carlton had an affinity for the outdoors and enjoyed antiquing. He was especially fond of his antique cars and, as a member of the antique car club, was well known for his “Great Pink Cadillac.”
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary A. (Gallo) Ham, as well as many cousins.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time, and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
The family kindly requests no flowers, and donations in Carlton’s memory may be sent to the Franklin Historical Society, 21 Holy Cross Road, Franklin, NH 03235; or the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com.
