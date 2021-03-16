Carlotta (Hanks) Gruenler went home to heaven on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Born July 8, 1941 to Claude Ames and Beatrice Bragg, Carlotta grew up in the Tamworth/Moultonborough area with her dad and paternal grandmother Blanche Ames. She graduated from the Quimby School in Sandwich, NH. She married Gil Hanks in 1960 and had three children with him, Michael, Melinda and Marcia. She met John Gruenler later in life and spent 29 years of love with him.
Carlotta was a spitfire and did not hesitate to say what was on her mind ... but she was a hard worker and multi-talented. She did LNA work while she was a young woman and went on to work with Meredith Village Savings Bank in the early days of One Bay Point in Meredith. She worked many years with the Risdon company (Franklin Brush), the only mascara brush factory on the east coast until they moved the operation to Mexico. Her last adventure in the work force was with Evans Mart in Tilton, making many friends along the way.
Carlotta is survived by her three children, Michael Hanks of Belize, Central America, Melinda Hanks and her life partner Erik Parker Sr. of Tilton, NH, and Marcia (Hanks) Chase of Moultonborough, NH; her 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
