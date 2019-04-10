BELMONT — Carlisle “Sonny” L. Lurvey Jr., 82, of Province Road, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, with his family by his side.
Sonny was born on Jan. 27, 1937, in Rochester, son of the late Carlisle L. and Hazel (Wischart) Lurvey.
Sonny proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Sonny owned and operated the family business, Sonny & Son’s Tree Service, for over 50 years.
Sonny is survived by his six sons, Leonard, Carl, Jerry, Richard, Danny, and Kurt; two daughters, Tony and Anna; a sister, Betty Barton; several grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Little) Lurvey.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will take place in the spring at Cold Springs Cemetery, East Rochester.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
