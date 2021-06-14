THORNTON — Carleton Murray Abear, 85, formerly of Ashland passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Karen in Thornton on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with her and his dog Buffy by his side.
Carl or Pepe, as his family called him, was born in Ashland on May 31, 1936 to Martin and Lydia (Gamache) Abear. He was the youngest of six children.
Carl attended Ashland High School graduating in 1955. Carl met his wife Patricia and they were married on February 11, 1956. Patricia passed away on July 20, 2019 after 63 years of marriage.
Carl spent several years working for L. W. Packard in Ashland, Sprague Electric and Fred H Speed Texaco where he learned the trade of working on boilers. In 1973 he started his own business of Carl Abear and Sons and then acquired AP Blake Plumbing and Heating from his uncle, Albert Blake. Carl and Pat ran AP Blake Plumbing and Heating, serving many in the Lakes Region and surrounding area until his retirement in December of 2018.
Carl was an avid dancer in his younger years and enjoyed the occasional banging on his drums. He enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with his son, family and close friend Dell in the Pittsburgh, NH area. They enjoyed many years as campers at the Ashland Campground and later Carl and Pat would venture to Searsport, ME. Carl made friends wherever he went, loved a good joke and was willing to share his stories with anyone willing to listen.
Carl was a member of the Plymouth Fire Department and later the Ashland Fire Department when he and Patricia moved their family there in 1967. He worked his way up thru the ranks serving as Captain of Hook and Ladder Company and then as 2nd Deputy Chief before retiring from the department.
Carl is predeceased by his wife Patricia (2019), son David (1989) and son-in-law Dennis Day (2020).
Carl is survived by his children, Karen Day, Susan Paquette (David) and Patrick Abear (Anne); grandchildren, Christopher Paquette, Angela (Paquette) Smith, Samantha Day, Nicholas Day, Jeff King, Jonathan Abear, and Matthew Abear; great-grandchildren, Thomas Smith, Emma Smith, Riley Abear and Liam Abear.
Carl was predeceased by his siblings, Alberta Dowd, Arlene Stewart, Patricia Crowley, Ronald Abear, and Larry Abear.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home 11 Hill Ave. in Ashland on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 6-8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday June 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 11 School Street in Plymouth. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com
Donations in Carl’s memory can be made to the Ashland Firemen’s Association, P. O. Box 856, Ashland, NH, 03217.
