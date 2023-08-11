Carl J. Nachbaur, 74

LACONIA — Carl James Nachbaur, 74, of Bell Street in Lakeport, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Carl was born on Oct. 22, 1948, in Laconia, the son of Alfred and Dorothy (Vermette) Nachbaur.
Carl enjoyed keeping busy. His passion was his family and making sure they had everything they needed in his own subtle way. Whether that was making a bookcase or a toy barn for his grandkids’ little ponies or fixing anything and everything at one of his kid’s households, he did it happily. He even made the girls a “lazy shoes in” and the boys their own Thomas the Train track. Carl was the definition of a Yankee, (not to be mistaken w/ a New York Yankee) he could fix almost anything, he was frugal, not cheap and a damn hard worker.
Carl, was a U.S. Army Veteran and served his country during the Vietnam War; three years in Germany and one year in Vietnam. Upon returning home from his military service, he joined his parent’s family restaurant, the Arlberg Inn in Gilford and learned the craft of cooking. The Arlberg eventually sold, at which time Carl became the chef at Christmas Island Steakhouse, off and on for approximately 20 years. Carl eventually got tired of working weekends and nights so he joined the crew at Granite State Glass for a 25-plus year career which ended with his retirement.
Carl loved riding his motorcycles and enjoyed skiing just as much. Carl loved Lakeport and helping out the Lakeport community when he could. Carl was a great chef, when visiting him he was always in charge of the kitchen and always made a tasty meal. Carl had a green thumb; he grew bountiful vegetable gardens every summer and his beautiful flower gardens were admired by all who passed the house. Carl spent many evenings at Bond Beach enjoying the lake and solitude he found there.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Faye (Sanborn) Nachbaur; son, Michael Connelly and his wife Melanie; daughter, Beth Littlefield and her husband Dan; six grandchildren, Cody Littlefield, Austin Littlefield, Ian Connelly, Meagan Connelly, Julia Connelly, and Caitlin Connelly; brothers, Eric Nachbaur and Fred Nachbaur and his wife Linda; sisters, Kris Nachbaur, Karen Nachbaur and Lisa Vermacy and her spouse Sheila; sister in-law, Sally Morten; nieces, Stephanie Kirk, Haley and Sadie Nachbaur, and Stacie Buttinger; and nephews Arthur Kirk, Richard Morten and Jason Laflamme; and lastly, his beloved cat, Ms. Muffet. In addition to his parents, Carl is predeceased by his son, Kevin Connelly; brothers-in-laws, Arthur Kirk and Bill Morten; his sister, Barbara Buttinger; as well as his nephew Tony Buttinger.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the Fellowship Hall located at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249, to celebrate Carl’s life achievements.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
If one would like to make a donation in Carl’s memory, consider donating to the Leavitt Park Association, 334 Elm St., Laconia, NH 03246, or Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, 928 White Oaks Road, Laconia, NH 03246, or to a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
