INTERVALE — Real estate entrepreneur, skier, and volunteer Carl Hydren, 93, of Intervale and Woburn, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Jan, 13. He was six weeks shy of his 94th birthday.

Carl was born the son of Arthur and Doris Hydren in Belmont, Massachusetts, on Feb. 27, 1929. In 1950 he married Carol Bryant, also of Belmont, and went to work for his father at the family business, Commonwealth Laundry, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In 1952 they were blessed with the birth of Richard Hydren and in 1956 the birth of Bradford Hydren. Carl and Carol were divorced in 1960.

