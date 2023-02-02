INTERVALE — Real estate entrepreneur, skier, and volunteer Carl Hydren, 93, of Intervale and Woburn, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Jan, 13. He was six weeks shy of his 94th birthday.
Carl was born the son of Arthur and Doris Hydren in Belmont, Massachusetts, on Feb. 27, 1929. In 1950 he married Carol Bryant, also of Belmont, and went to work for his father at the family business, Commonwealth Laundry, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In 1952 they were blessed with the birth of Richard Hydren and in 1956 the birth of Bradford Hydren. Carl and Carol were divorced in 1960.
In 1968 Carl married Betty Sue Swain of Reading, Massachusetts. The same year they launched a successful real estate business, Hydren Realty, that eventually encompassed rental properties in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Florida. Never happy being idle, Carl managed the business right up to the end.
In addition to being a tireless entrepreneur, Carl was an avid alpine skier. Based out of his home in Intervale, he could be found on many winter days on the slopes of the Mount Washington Valley. In 1966 he bought a lifetime pass to Wildcat Ski Area. He got his money’s worth having skied Wildcat until he turned 83 years old in 2012. In addition to his “hometown hill” Carl schussed down mountains in the Swiss Alps, the Colorado Rockies and the High Sierras. He was an active volunteer in the Attitash Mountain based seniors ski club “TGIF Social.”
His skiing was not limited to the snowy kind. Spending the summers of his youth at his parent’s summer home on Lake Winnisquam in Sanborton, he took to water skiing during the birth of the sport. He helped form and promote the Winnisquam Water Ski Club. The organization would host water ski shows that included trick skiing. Carl’s favorite trick was being towed by a boat while sitting on a chair on top of a wooden disc with his niece, Julie Long, riding on his shoulders. Ever the entrepreneur, Carl also started a company that provided water ski instruction at boys and girls summer camps around the New Hampshire Lakes Region during the 1950s.
Volunteerism was a consistent theme throughout his life. In addition to his activity with “TGIF Social,” Carl volunteered at the Volvo International Tennis Tournament held at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway, from 1975 to 1984. In the 1950s Carl was an active volunteer for the Unitarian Church in Woburn, Massachusetts. Most importantly, Carl was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Betty Sue Hydren; sons, Richard and Bradford; grandsons, Jay, Noah and Cody; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Brooks, Luke and Morgan; and nieces, Julie Long Kilber and Deborah Long Thompson.
There will be a celebration of life later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice or the Eastern Slope Ski Club, P.O. Box 348, North Conway, NH 03860, a nonprofit that supplies downhill ski gear, lessons and tickets for Mount Washington Valley elementary school kids who could not afford it otherwise. Make the donation in memory of Carl G. Hydren of Intervale, NH.
