MEREDITH — Carl Arthur Ballou, 63, of Meredith, died suddenly on April 22, 2019, at Concord Hospital, in Concord.
Born in Laconia on Nov. 6, 1955, he was the son of the late Edgar E. and Lorene M. (Duclos) Ballou.
Carl grew up in New Hampton and attended Newfound schools. He has been a resident of the New Hampton and Meredith area all his life.
Carl worked for 23 years as a truck driver for Andrews Construction in Campton. He also received the company’s employee of the year award.
Carl was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Griggs-Wyatt Post 33 in Meredith and a member of the Valley Wheels Motorcycle Club.
Carl is survived by his wife, Mary V. (Johnson) Ballou of Meredith, Daniel J. Ballou and his wife, Amy, and their children, Dominic Carl, Alexander, and Danika, of Campton, Joshua Blackler and his wife, Megan, of Winnisquam, and Jesse Blackler of Derry; grandchildren Eden Blackler, Tristen Blackler and Madison Blackler; his mother, Lorene M. (Duclos) Ballou of New Hampton; his siblings, Julie Ballou of Tilton, Ronald Ballou, Tammy Wilkins, and Joseph Ballou, all of New Hampton, Hope Hurd of Meredith, Mark Ballou of Bristol, and Elizabeth Rugar of Campton; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand- and great-grand-nieces and -nephews.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Friday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
To view Carl’s Book of memories: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.