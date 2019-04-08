BELMONT — Carey Nelson Sturgeon, 44, of Belmont, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Carey was born on June 29, 1974, in Concord, son of Richard Sturgeon.
Carey worked as a mechanic for Aavid Thermalloy where he considered them his second family with all of their love and support throughout the years. Carey was a very outdoors type of guy and loved his motorcycle.
Carey is survived by his father; a daughter, Katelynn Sturgeon; a sister, Crystal Sturgeon; two friends that were like brothers, Tim Merrill and Joe Riley; and his loving girlfriend and her two children.
There will be no calling hours.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.