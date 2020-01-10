SANBORNTON — Calvin Wayne Clouse, 73, a longtime resident of Sanbornton, died on Jan. 8, 2020, at the Genesis Rehab in Laconia after a long illness.
Wayne, as everyone knew him, was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Aug. 19, 1946, the son of the late Virgil “Jim” and Rita (Bowman) Clouse.
He worked for the Braintree, Massachusetts, Highway Department from 1970 to 1990. He moved his family to New Hampshire in 1990 after he and his wife started Mac’s Country Store in Sanbornton, which they ran until closing in 1999.
Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam from May 10, 1966, to May 9, 1969, earning the Vietnam Service Medal with bronze service star. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1698 in Franklin, and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Glenn Clouse.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marsha A. (Rafuse) Clouse of Sanbornton; his daughter, Cindy A. Webb, of Rochester' his two grandchildren, Andrew Clouse and his girlfriend, Cassie Nixon, of Revere, Massachusetts, and Allyssa Bagley and her partner, Chris Huyck, of Manchester; and his great-granddaughter, Lilli Clouse, of Revere, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his two sisters, Alva Chaletzky of Harwich, Massachusetts, Bette Johnson and her husband, Alan, of New Brighton, Minnesota; and several nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service with military honors will take place on Wednesday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
Donations in memory of Wayne may be made to the New Hampton Community Church Building Fund, PO Box 458, New Hampton, NH 03256.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
