Calvin V. Hahn Jr. passed away July 31, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1934, in Stewartsville, New Jersey, to Calvin Emery and Mabel Catherine (Zacharias) Hahn.
Calvin was passionate about many things including fishing, hunting and road trip adventures throughout New England. He especially enjoyed time with friends and family. He was widowed in 2011 when his wife of 54 years, Sally, passed on. He worked a multitude of jobs throughout his life earning a considerable amount of knowledge on different topics including farming, carpentry and maintenance. He will be greatly missed by all knew him.
Calvin is survived by two daughters and one son: Sally Marie Hahn, Donna Mansur, and Calvin V. Hahn III. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter, Chloe Rayne Calnan, who brought immense light and laughter to his life.
There will be no services. New Hampshire Cremation Society will be assisting the family. Any donations can be made to FUNds4paws.org, as Calvin greatly enjoyed his four-legged friends.
