CENTER HARBOR — Burdett “Bill” Sheridan Adams, 87, of Center Harbor, died peacefully at home, with his wife, Cynthia, and his beloved dog, Abby, by his side, following a period of declining health.
He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to Clifford and Helen (Hendrickson) Adams on July 6, 1932. While he spoke fondly of memories growing up in rural Connecticut, he so loved the family vacations to their summer home in New Hampshire he made the state his longest-held residence, previously living in Littleton and Stewartstown.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in Humanities from Springfield College and a master of science degree in Social Work from Columbia University.
He was an Army Reservist and a proud member of the Pershing Rifles ROTC drill team. Called to active duty during the Korean Conflict, he served at the U.S. Military Hospital in West Point, New York.
Burdett worked for over 50 years as a clinical social worker at locations including Cincinnati, Ohio, and Littleton, Colebrook, Rumney, and Tilton, New Hampshire. He was a lifelong advocate for child and family welfare and animal rights.
He became a vegetarian in 1980 and was a member of the Democratic Socialist of America. He was proud of his work in organizing a program where group home residents helped to train and socialize animal shelter dogs in preparation for adoption. His mentor, Scott Meyer, became a friend that lasted for life.
He had many varied interests which included hiking the higher peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, sailing on the Atlantic, and canoeing and kayaking, yet also going to stock car races and go-kart racing with his granddaughters. He and Cindy had many memorable vacations to the coast of Maine where they especially enjoyed time spent at Acadia National Park. He also enjoyed bird-watching at his feeders, often visited by bears, and growing vegetables in his garden. He made the very most of the life he was given. He left instructions for the family if he passed on, not when, always planning for his next day.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Adams, and her sister, Terry Carpenter; son Paul Adams and wife Barbara Adams; stepson Jeffrey Withington and partner Kelly Beebee; granddaughter Jennifer Adams and partner Daniel Hayes; granddaughter Madeline Adams and partner Sam Schreckengost; grandson Daniel Adams Weiman and his father, Dow Weiman; and great-grandsons Keagan Adams Smith and Kaiden Adams Marsh. He is also survived by first wife and Deborah and Paul’s mother, Nancy Joyce Adams.
He was predeceased by his daughter and mother of Daniel, Deborah Lee Adams.
A future memorial service is to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.